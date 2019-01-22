LACONIA — Rebecca Bryant, president and chief executive officer of Lakes Region Community Services and its board of directors has announced the promotion of Erin Pettengill, director of the Family Resource Center of Central New Hampshire, to vice-president of the center.
“Erin has demonstrated tremendous professional growth over the past few years at the helm of the Family Resource Center. Under Erin’s direction, we have seen an expansion of the breadth and depth of its programs and services creating greater impact in the Lakes Region and Plymouth areas,” said Bryant.
“The number of children and families that the Family Resource Center serves continues to expand while the quality and reputation of the programs maintains its high standards," she said. "Erin and her team never relent on filling the gaps in education and services needed to promote positive long-term outcomes for the families we serve.”
In addition to the expansion of existing programs and services, the Family Resource Center is expanding the services of the Autism Center through a multi-year grant from the Van Otterloo Family Foundation. There will be additional education for parents and families and more training for staff members. Trish Tousignant, the parent education manager, will manage the Autism Center expansion.
“I appreciate the promotion and especially the recognition it brings to the [Family Resource Center] and the hard work and dedication of our entire team for all they do to strengthen families and positively impact children,” said Pettengill.
She is a graduate of Keene State College with a degree in Sociology and she holds a master’s degree in Counseling from Capella University. Contact her at 603-524-8811 or erin.pettengill@lrcs.org.
