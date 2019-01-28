FRANKLIN — Independence Financial Advisors has promoted Paul W. Gatehouse to senior vice president, and Luca A. D’italia to assistant vice president.
Gatehouse has been with IFA since 2003 and holds over 25 years of experience. Based at the Rochester office, he has a bachelor of science in communication and media studies from Michigan State University. A resident of New Hampton, Gatehouse is a member of the executive and investment committee for Gordon-Nash Library and serves on the board of directors for the Rochester Chamber of Commerce.
“This is a wonderful accomplishment for both Paul and Luca,” commented Mike Ventura, IFA president and chief executive officer. “Their commitment to assisting clients with creating investment strategies and managing asset portfolios, along with cultivating new relationships exemplifies their passion for helping our clients achieve their investment goals.”
D’italia joined IFA in 2015 as an investment advisor. D’italia is a Certified Financial Planner, awarded to him from the Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards, Inc., and holds a bachelor of science in economics from Keene State College.
To learn more about Independence Financial Advisors, visit www.ifa-nh.com, or call 800-821-1776.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.