NHTrust welcomes Loretta Gomes, who has joined the organization as a Trust Administrator. Gomes is based out of the NHTrust office in Concord at 89 North Main Street. In this role, Gomes assists clients with all aspects of their financial trust accounts.
“We are extremely pleased to welcome Loretta to the team,” said Eulalie Paris, senior vice president, operations, partnerships and client experience for NHTrust. “Her previous experience and ability to build meaningful relationships make her a wonderful asset to the organization.”
Prior to joining NHTrust, Gomes spent more than 20 years working in the nonprofit sector. She worked with the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation, Concord Community Music School and Crisis Center of Central New Hampshire in various roles, including donor relations and support, fundraising, and event management.
“I felt this role was a great opportunity to apply my past experience and I am excited to be a part of such wonderful organization,” said Gomes.
For more information, call 603-223-2710 or visit nhtrust.com.
