PLYMOUTH — Members of the New Hampshire Electric Cooperative interested in being considered for nomination to the NHEC Board of Directors should submit their candidate material to the NHEC nominating committee by Thursday, Feb. 10.
Any NHEC member in good standing can run for a seat on the board. NHEC members vote annually to fill open seats on the board. To learn more about the director election process, visit:www.nhec.com/board-of-directors/director-election-process/. To apply, contact Sharon Yeaton (yeatons@nhec.com) for a candidate packet.
“This is an exciting time to be involved with NHEC,” said Interim General Manager James Bakas. “At a time of great change in the way energy and information is shared, our board and employees are embracing new ways to support the lives of our member-owners. It’s an important and rewarding job.”
Board members are elected to three-year terms. Four of the 11 seats are up for election this year. Election ballots are mailed to all members in May. Winners will be seated at the annual meeting of members in June.
The NHEC Nominating Committee meets each year to review applications and interview candidates for the board of directors. Committee members consider the needs of the cooperative and nominate a slate of candidates they feel can best meet those needs. The candidates selected will be identified on the ballot as having been nominated by the nominating committee.
