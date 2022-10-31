PLYMOUTH — New Hampshire Electric Cooperative is expanding its partnership with rural fiber-optic network design and construction management leader Conexon to bring fiber-to-the-home service across the cooperative’s territory.
NHEC and Conexon have already worked together to provide gigabit speed internet access to two communities, Acworth and Sandwich, and will soon expand to 32 communities throughout Grafton County. NH Broadband, the co-op’s fiber subsidiary, will ultimately offer high-speed fiber internet service that spans nine counties and nearly 120 communities. Service is available today for customers in Acworth, Sandwich, Clarksville, Colebrook, Lempster and Stewartstown, and the first customers in Grafton County are expected to be connected in the first quarter of 2023.
Conexon is providing a comprehensive range of fiber broadband services including network design, construction project management, engineering and operations support. Additionally, through its internet service provider subsidiary, Conexon Connect, the company is also providing services including customer sign-ups, installations, billing, technical support and access to multi-gigabit speed packages.
“Making high-speed, affordable internet available to all of our members who need it is a major undertaking, on par with the effort to bring light and power to these same locations more than 80 years ago. We’re thrilled to have Conexon’s resources and experience available as we work to bring this next essential service to our members,” said NHEC President/CEO Alyssa Clemsen Roberts.
“We’re excited to build on our current relationship with New Hampshire Electric Cooperative and make a difference in the lives of even more residents who are currently unserved or underserved with broadband,” Conexon Founding Partner Randy Klindt said. “We are pleased to have such a positive and productive partnership with Alyssa and her team, one that enables us to further our mission of closing the digital divide.”
The lightning-fast fiber-optic network offered by NH Broadband will give members access to symmetrical multi-gigabit internet capabilities — among the fastest and most robust in the nation. Additionally, it will enable enhancements and smart grid capabilities to the electrical infrastructure, including improved power outage response times, better load balancing and more efficient electricity delivery.
Conexon brings to the project unmatched experience and expertise in deploying rural FTTH networks. The company has designed more than 200,000 miles of fiber for cooperative projects and builds more than 50,000 fiber miles of fiber annually. In addition, Conexon has created a broad ecosystem of equipment and labor resources specializing in rural fiber builds. Since forming six years ago, Conexon has assisted nearly 275 electric cooperatives, 75 of which are deploying fiber networks, with more than 500,000 connected fiber-to-the-home subscribers across the U.S.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.