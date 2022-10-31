PLYMOUTH — New Hampshire Electric Cooperative is expanding its partnership with rural fiber-optic network design and construction management leader Conexon to bring fiber-to-the-home service across the cooperative’s territory.

NHEC and Conexon have already worked together to provide gigabit speed internet access to two communities, Acworth and Sandwich, and will soon expand to 32 communities throughout Grafton County. NH Broadband, the co-op’s fiber subsidiary, will ultimately offer high-speed fiber internet service that spans nine counties and nearly 120 communities. Service is available today for customers in Acworth, Sandwich, Clarksville, Colebrook, Lempster and Stewartstown, and the first customers in Grafton County are expected to be connected in the first quarter of 2023.

