CONCORD — Meredith Village Savings Bank, Merrimack County Savings Bank, Savings Bank of Walpole, and MillRiver Wealth Management recently celebrated their employees' successes during a banquet at the McAuliffe-Shepard Discovery Center. Also attending were employees of New Hampshire Mutual Bancorp who provide support services to the affiliated local community financial institutions.
Sixty of 475 employees were recognized for their commitment to the organization.
The Concord Monitor named NHMB the best place to work for the third year in a row, and the organization won the silver award as best place to work in the Best of the Lakes Region contest.
“Our employees remain a top priority in our organization, and it’s evident every day by the pride they demonstrate in being a part of the team,” said David Cronin, senior vice-president, Human Resources, for NHMB. “We continue to focus on acquiring, developing and retaining top talent, while constantly working to ensure our corporate culture continues to positively benefit our employees, our communities and our customers. A great deal of time and energy is invested in ensuring our actions and policies promote a healthy workplace culture, one that includes meaningful long term career options along with many community involvement opportunities that are rewarding for all.”
Tamara Van Lenten, IRA/HSA Specialist in NHMB Deposit Operations, accepted the Circle of Excellence Peer Among Peer Award. Circle of Excellence allows company employees to nominate their co-workers for demonstrating outstanding support for the organization’s values: accountability, mutuality, excellence, respect, integrity, teamwork and stewardship. Each month, the previous winners and two members of the senior management team select four winners. At the end of the year, all employees vote to determine who of the monthly winners best represent company values.
Also honored were long-term employees of the organizations. Dawn Martin, VP Mortgage Lending, SBW; Barbara Konopka, Senior Retail Banker, SBW; Laura Hilliard, Commercial Loan Administrator, MVSB; and Robin Pelczar, Benefits Officer, NHMB, were recognized for 25 years of service. Richard Sears, Senior Systems Analyst, SBW; Brenda Pvirre, Certified Teller, the Merrimack; Debra Sturgeon, Branch Services Manager, MVSB; John Swedberg, SVP, Senior Commercial Lending Officer, MVSB; Colleen Kelley, Commercial Credit Analyst, MVSB; Kim Elfstrom, VP, Commercial Loan Administration, MVSB; Alison Whynot, VP, Facilities, CRA Officer, NHMB; Danielle Wakefield, Financial Accounting Officer, NHMB; Michelle Robinson, Corporate Staff Accountant, NHMB; Becky Reposa, Branch and Business Development Manager, MVSB; Katrina Randlett, Learning and Development Officer, NHMB; Patricia Crane, Loan Operations Representative, NHMB; Nancy Zattler, Mortgage Loan Underwriter, the Merrimack; and Nanci Coughlin, Mortgage Loan Originator, MVSB, celebrated 20 years with the organization.
Fifteen-year service recognition awards went to Michelle Driscoll, VP, BSA Officer and Retail Compliance, NHMB; Emily Walenda, Deposit Operations Representative, NHMB; Sandra Ball, Deposit Operations Supervisor, NHMB; Susan Carter, Document Imaging Clerk, NHMB; Stacie Elliott, Digital Banking Representative, NHMB; Benjamin Pepper, AVP, Corporate Reporting and Systems, NHMB; and Nancy Mardin, AVP, Branch and Business Development Manager, MVSB.
Recipients of ten-year service awards included Dennis Newell, Network Specialist, SBW; Joshua Nyecki, Commercial Loan Administrator, MVSB; Susan DeNauw, Deposit Operations Representative, NHMB; Nancy Lachance, Imaging Operations Supervisor, NHMB; Jason Hicks, Chief Financial Officer, NHMB; Stephanie Andruss, RVP, Branch Manager, the Merrimack; Cathleen Sleeper, Branch and Business Development Manager, MVSB; Marcia Gagnon, Branch Services Representative, MVSB; Denise Hubbard, Mortgage Loan Program Specialist, MVSB; Stacy Trites, Branch and Business Development Manager, MVSB; Carla Nielsen, Branch and Business Development Manager, the Merrimack; and Steven Aiken, VP, Financial Advisor, MillRiver.
Employees who received five-year service recognition included Elizabeth Varone, Retail Banker, SBW; Debra Simoneau, Teller, the Merrimack; Kristin Clark, Business Banking Development Officer, the Merrimack; Daniel Osetek, VP, Commercial Loan Officer, MVSB; Christina Simpson, Commercial Credit Analyst, MVSB; Carol Ritchie, VP, Consumer Loan Manager, the Merrimack; Brooklyn McBee, Branch Services Manager, the Merrimack; Andrea Aste, Teller Supervisor, the Merrimack; Patricia Manning, Document Imaging Clerk, NHMB; Jacob Zoeller, Network Engineer, NHMB; Timothy Corsetti, Support Specialist, NHMB; Charles Miller, Senior Support Specialist, NHMB; Jennifer Stone, Teller Supervisor, MVSB; Eric Petell, AVP, Branch and Business Development Manager, MVSB; Lisa Lee, Teller, MVSB; Kerry Herward, Branch Services Representative, MVSB; Kelly Schwaner, Loan Operations Representative, NHMB; Thelsa Moore-Gray, Assistant Collector, the Merrimack; Melanie Thibault, Marketing Reporting and Support Specialist, NHMB; Peter Thompson, Mortgage Loan Originator, the Merrimack; and Jenifer Williams, Mortgage Loan Originator, the Merrimack.
