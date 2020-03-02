CONCORD — The New Hampshire Liquor Commission recently named Lorrie Piper the division director of marketing, merchandising, and warehousing. In this role, Piper is responsible for creating and implementing marketing strategy, achieving targets, and providing leadership to her team.
Prior to joining NHLC, she managed marketing strategy and advertising for FIRST, a youth-serving nonprofit, for more than five years. Piper started into her new role on Dec. 3.
“With a diverse marketing background and extensive experience, coupled with in-depth knowledge of business management, Lorrie is exceptionally qualified and is well-positioned to lead our marketing, merchandising, and warehousing teams to continued success,” said NHLC Chairman Joseph Mollica.
Piper will lead business and market development, market research and planning, provide strategic direction for promotion and advertising, coordinate with the sales team, and direct day-to-day marketing, merchandising, and warehousing operations.
“Over the course of my career, I have effectively led and supervised high-performing teams, developed and deployed a host of marketing plans and strategies, and taken an innovative approach to tough problems,” Piper said.
After completing her undergraduate studies at Endicott College with a bachelor of science degree in visual communication and advertising, and finishing her graduate studies at Rivier College with a master of science degree in business, communication and marketing, Piper joined Southern New Hampshire University’s Office of Continuing Education in 1996. As an adjunct faculty member, Piper taught both marketing and design for seven years. Piper joined Velcro Companies in 1998 and served as marketing manager until Oct. 2006. From late 2006 through 2014, she worked for Osram Sylvania as marketing communication manager.
For more information about the New Hampshire Liquor Commission, visit LiquorandWineOutlets.com.
