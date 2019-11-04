CONCORD — The New Hampshire Liquor Commission is launching New Hampshire Mocktail Week, and has created the state’s first official mocktail, the Squam Sunset, to help support a stigma-free, more inclusive drinking culture. More than two dozen restaurants throughout the state will feature specially crafted, alcohol-free drinks or mocktails on menus, Nov. 4-10. New Hampshire Mocktail Week is a collaboration with Brown-Forman, one of the largest American-owned spirits and wine companies and The Mocktail Project, a grassroots movement helping to create a safer, more inclusive drinking culture.
New Hampshire Mocktail Week will run during the second annual Distiller’s Week.
“We have a responsibility to our consumers to encourage safe and responsible consumption of alcohol,” said NHLC Chair Joseph Mollica. “As our state celebrates Distiller’s Week, we want to be just as welcoming to those who either can’t imbibe, make the personal choice not to consume alcohol, or want to take a break from imbibing.”
Restaurants will craft specialty mocktails during New Hampshire Mocktail Week, and customers are encouraged to share their experiences with the hashtag #shareamocktail and tagging @themocktailproject and @nhliquorwine on social media.
Local participating restaurants include T-Bones, Cactus Jack’s, The Lodge in Alton, and Osteria Poggio in Center Harbor.
Other participants around the state are The Foundry, Piccola Italia, Luigi’s Pizza Pub and Grille, Masa, The Crown Tavern, and Mint Bistro in Manchester; PINE in Hanover; Bedford Village Inn and The Grand at Bedford Village Inn in Bedford; The Community Oven in Hampton and Epping; Shane’s Texas Pit Bar and Grille in Hampton; Twin’s Smoke Shop in Londonderry; New England’s Tap House Grille in Hooksett; Tandy’s Pub & Grill in Concord; Lab N Lager in Jaffrey; Chili’s in Keene; and Buffalo Wild Wings in Concord, Nashua, and Manchester.
Jesse Hawkins, founder of the Mocktail Project, created a signature mocktail called the Squam Sunset, crafted with Squamscot ginger ale, New Hampshire maple syrup, cinnamon simple syrup and fresh lemon juice. For the Squam Sunset recipe and others, visit www.liquorandwineoutlets.com/responsibility.
Some restaurants participating in New Hampshire Mocktail Week have already embraced the Mocktail movement. Crown Tavern in Manchester replaces vodka in its The Grey Gardens cocktail with earl gray tea, and others will create mocktails for the week, such as Lab N Lager in Jaffrey, which created the Service Dog, made with pineapple juice, cranberry juice, orange juice, lemon-lime soda and a classical garnish.
“Thirty-percent of American adults do not drink alcohol, and those individuals should be able to have the same experience as anyone who chooses to consume,” said Taylor Amerman, North American corporate responsibility manager for Brown-Forman. “Mocktails are a safe, fun, way consumers can join in the celebration and we are pleased to see so many restaurants around the Granite State embrace this unique initiative.”
New Hampshire Mocktail Week, now in its fifth year, is a continuation of NHLC and Brown-Forman’s Live Free & Host Responsibly program.
For more information about New Hampshire Mocktail Week, visit www.liquorandwineoutlets.com/responsibility.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.