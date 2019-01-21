MANCHESTER — The New Hampshire Food Bank, a program of Catholic Charities New Hampshire, recently received a $46,000 grant from the Shaw’s and Star Market Foundation’s 'Hunger Is' initiative. The 'Hunger Is' program is designed to build awareness and raise funds toward the goal of eradicating childhood hunger. The New Hampshire Food Bank will use these funds to provide nutritious breakfast foods for child hunger relief in New Hampshire.
Funds raised through 'Hunger Is' focus on adding breakfasts in and out of school through federal nutrition programs and other means to combat childhood hunger and to improve other health-related outcomes. Each location selects a local organization or food bank to receive the donations. Shaw’s stores in Nashua, Londonderry, Stratham, Merrimack, Windham, Concord, Gilford, Belmont, Center Conway, Milford, Lancaster, Woodsville, Littleton, Derry, Walpole, Plaistow, Hooksett, Hillsborough, Newport, West Lebanon and Peterborough collected donations to support the New Hampshire Food Bank.
“We are excited the Shaw’s and Star Market Foundation are supporting the everyday work we do to help local kids start their days with quality, nutritious meals,” said Eileen Liponis, executive director of New Hampshire Food Bank. “We are extremely grateful to receive this 'Hunger Is' grant. The Shaw’s and Star Market Foundation set a high standard for 'Hunger Is' grant recipients, limiting the grant to organizations that have the greatest impact on fighting childhood hunger. We thank Shaw’s and its customers for helping us continue to make a difference in the lives of children in New Hampshire.”
“We know that the New Hampshire Food Bank is doing great things,” said Michelle Larson, president of Shaw’s and Star Market. “It’s our pleasure to support its innovative programs and tireless commitment to the health and futures of our community’s youngest citizens.”
While the New Hampshire Food Bank has made progress toward eradicating hunger, the need persists in New Hampshire. The New Hampshire Food Bank, which receives no state or federal aid for food distribution, distributed 14 million pounds of food in 2018 to meet the growing need.
