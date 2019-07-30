CONCORD — The New Hampshire Bar Association held their annual meeting at the Omni Mount Washington Resort in Bretton Woods in June with over 130 members. The president’s gavel was passed from David W. McGrath of Sheehan Phinney Bass & Green PA, to Edward D. Philpot, Jr., 27-year solo practitioner and former Belknap County Bar president. Longtime New Hampshire Bar Foundation Chair Jack Middleton of McLane Middleton PA will be stepping down from the board of directors. Middleton will be succeeded by James J. Tenn Jr., of Tenn and Tenn PA.
Jennifer A. Eber of Orr and Reno received the Distinguished Service to the Legal Profession Award. William C. Saturley of Preti Flaherty firm received the E. Donald Dufresne Award for Outstanding Professionalism.
Senior Associate Justice Gary E. Hicks and Retired Justice Carol Ann Conboy presented the Justice William A. Grimes Award for Judicial Professionalism to Chief Justice Robert J. Lynn. As a judge and chief justice of the New Hampshire Superior Court, and a justice and then chief justice of the New Hampshire Supreme Court, Lynn served with dedication.
The New Hampshire Bar Association recognized newly appointed and re-elected officers and board members and outgoing officers and board members. Outgoing officers and board members include Scott H. Harris, immediate past president; John A. Curran, governor-at-large; Richard Guerriero, governor-at-large; Danielle Y. Vanderzanden, out-of-state governor; Thomas F. McCue, Coos County governor; Adam B. Pignatelli, Merrimack County governor; Lanea A. Wikus, Sullivan County governor; and Andrew R. Hamilton, ABA associate young lawyer delegate. Re-elected board members include Joseph D. Steinfield, Cheshire County governor, Martha A. Hornick, Grafton County governor; and Susan Aileen Lowry, Rockingham County governor. Newly elected and appointed officers and board members include Daniel E. Will, president elect; Richard Guerriero, vice president; Kathleen M Mahan, governor-at-large; Christine M. Hanisco, governor-at-large; Jason B. Dennis, out-of-state governor; Scott J. Whitaker, Coos County governor; John A. Curran, Merrimack County governor; Geoffrey M. Gallagher, Sullivan County governor; and Heather A. Cherniske, ABA associate young lawyer delegate.
The New Hampshire Bar Association recognized recently retired and newly appointed members of the judiciary. Recently retired judges from superior court include Hon. Gillian L. Abramson and Hon. Kenneth C. Brown; and from circuit court Hon. John J. Coughlin, Hon. Martha R. Crocker, Hon. Thomas A. Rappa, and Hon. Michael J. Ryan; and marital master Master Nancy J. Geiger. Recently appointed to superior court was Hon. Daniel I. St. Hilaire, and to circuit court Hon. Mark S. Derby, Hon. James D. Gleason, Hon. Michael C. Mace, Hon. Kerry P. Steckowych, and Hon. Janet Hay Subers.
The New Hampshire Bar Association’s Leadership Academy had their graduation ceremony. Graduates include Alexandra S. Cote of McLane Middleton, Nicole A. Faille of Sheehan Phinney Bass & Green, Joshua P. Lanzetta, Brooke L. Lovett Shilo of Upton & Hatfield, Evan M. Lowry of Southern New Hampshire University, R.J. Meurin of Hillsborough County Attorney’s Office North, Kaitlin M. O’Neil of Normandin Cheney & O’Neil, Hilary A.H. Rheaume of Bernstein Shur Sawyer & Nelson, Justin S. St. James of Law Office of Justin St. James, Corinne A. Taylor of Parr Law, Stephanie L. Tymula of 1 Client Matters, and Carole L. Waters of Shaheen & Gordon.
Members celebrating 50 years of practicing law were honored, including John T. Barrett, III; John F. Bielagus; Raymond P. D'Amante; Donald M. Ekberg; Hon. Leonard S. Green; Robert R. Howard, III; Paul R. Kfoury, Sr.; Michael M. Lonergan; Peter J. Loughlin; Hon. John R. Maher; Hon. Kenneth R. McHugh; Roger B. Phillips; and Judith D. Ransmeier.
