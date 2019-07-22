CONCORD — On June 20, the New Hampshire Association for Justice held its annual meeting where Attorney Holly B. Haines of Abramson, Brown & Dugan in Manchester accepted the gavel of president of the board of governors from outgoing president Attorney William D. Woodbury of Normandin, Cheney & O’Neil in Laconia. Joining Haines, president, and Woodbury, immediate past president, as officers for the 2019-2020 year are John B. Kenison, president-elect, of Kenison Law Office in Manchester; Kristin A. Ross, treasurer, of Van Dorn, Curtiss, Rousseau & Ross in Orford; and Jared J. Bedrick, secretary, of Douglas, Leonard & Garvey in Concord.
Marissa Chase, executive director of NHAJ, presented four local attorneys and a retired judge with awards. Hon. Kenneth C. Brown was presented with the Civil Justice Award. Haines was honored with the Board of Governors Award. Jared O’Connor, shareholder and director with Shaheen & Gordon, P.A., was the recipient of the Granite State Advocate Award. The Lifetime Achievement Award was given to David M. Gottesman of Gottesman & Hollis in Nashua. Woodbury presented Roger A. Turgeon of Turgeon & Associates in Haverhill, Massachusetts with the President’s Award.
For more information and a complete list of the board of governors for the 2019-2020 year, visit www.nhaj.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.