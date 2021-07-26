LACONIA — Lakes Region Community College, located in Laconia, is launching a revamped and renamed computer information systems degree with seven certifications and three stackable certificate options for students interested in the field of information technology. This new two-year degree was created to meet the demand in the local marketplace and prepare students for a well-rounded career in one of the state’s fastest growing occupations. The certifications within the degree program will show evidence of specific skill areas in high demand by employers.
“This new degree will help students understand the integration of technology in business with people, processes and procedures,” said Catherine Fuster, LRCC’s computer and design technologies department chair. “Through this program, students will gain the knowledge and skills that support small and large businesses with IT needs, making them very marketable in the industry.”
According to U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, computer and IT occupations are projected to grow 11 percent by 2029, much faster than other occupations. A degree in Computer Information Systems provides students with the opportunity to be well rounded in technology and its effect on businesses and users. Students will learn about core foundations in many different areas of the computer industry including programming, networking, databases, web design, hardware, software, communication and business skills to prepare them for a position in any of those areas.
This degree provides students with flexibility to work in many capacities within IT for any business that has an IT department or need. After graduating with the computer information systems two-year degree, students can anticipate careers that include computer support specialist, network systems administrator, web or programming developer and information systems managers, just to name a few.
LRCC’s Computer Information Systems program offers three stackable certificate options including: PC Applications Specialist, Computer Information Systems Technologist and Programmer. In addition to a degree and certificates, students have the opportunity to walk away with seven certifications such as Network Pro, IT Fundamentals Pro, PC Pro, Office Pro, Linux Pro, Server Pro 2016: Identity and Server Pro 2016: Install and Storage.
LRCC offers flexible classes with options for in-person, online and hybrid models. To learn more about the program, contact Catherine Fuster at cfuster@ccsnh.edu.
