CONCORD — Meredith Village Savings Bank recently purchased $12,500 in tax credits through the New Hampshire Community Development Finance Authority to support the Wentworth Economic Development Corporation. The investment supports businesses and the creation of employment opportunities, through development assistance and financing, for Brookfield, Effingham, Farmington, Middleton, Milton, Moultonborough, New Durham, Sandwich, Tuftonboro, Wakefield and Wolfeboro.
“Contributions like this one make it possible for us to continue our valuable work. By providing financing and assistance to established and developing businesses, WEDCO has contributed to the creation of jobs and the growth of the local economy,” said Denise Roy-Palmer, executive director.
WEDCO assists local businesses with sources of capital and consultation. They also focus on attracting new businesses that offer well-paying, skilled, long-term jobs. Founders believed in the need to attract a proper mix of business and industry or risk having a very fragile, variable economy.
“MVSB is enthusiastic about our continued support of WEDCO,” said Rick Wyman, president of Meredith Village Savings Bank. “They nurture existing businesses and help attract new ones. WEDCO has been an integral part of the economic strength of the eastern Lakes Region for many years.”
For more information about the New Hampshire Community Development Finance Authority, visit nhcdfa.org. For more information about the Wentworth Economic Development Corporation, visit wedco-nh.org. To learn more about Meredith Village Savings Bank, call 800-922-6872, or visit mvsb.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.