PLYMOUTH — RISE Recovery Services, a program of Mid-State Health Center, offers substance use disorder treatment and recovery options. Recognizing that everyone’s recovery path is unique, Mid-State’s RISE Recovery Team works to create a customized treatment plan for each individual based on their recovery goals.
The program offers services including medication-assisted treatment, intensive outpatient program, and recovery support services. The MAT program helps those in recovery with a combination of medication and counseling. The IOP offers a higher level of outpatient recovery treatment through a 12-week program that meets three times weekly and offers education, group and individual sessions, and specialized programing to help participants meet their individual recovery goals.
RISE Recovery Services brings together all services under one brand and highlights Mid-State’s patient-centered approach. The RISE model focuses on treatment of the whole patient while helping individuals develop coping skills. People at all levels of recovery are encouraged and supported.
Call or text the RISE Recovery team at 603-217-6300 to learn more about how they can help.
