CONCORD — Michele Masters has been promoted to assistant vice president, mortgage operations officer for Meredith Village Savings Bank. In this position, Masters oversees MVSB’s residential mortgage operations including processing, closing, construction and secondary markets.
“Michele’s expertise and extensive background across a variety of areas in mortgage lending and operations has been a great asset to the Bank,” said Wendy Vittum, vice president, mortgage operations “She has demonstrated excellence and outstanding ability. We’re happy to promote her.”
Masters joined MVSB in 2015 as a mortgage operations supervisor. She is a graduate of the Northern New England School of Banking and resides in Laconia.
To learn more about Meredith Village Savings Bank, visit any local branch office, call 800-922-6872 or visit mvsb.com.
