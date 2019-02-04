MEREDITH — Meredith Village Savings Bank is celebrating its 150th anniversary this year with a series of planned events and surprises for community members. The bank is launching its 150th Anniversary Sweetheart sweepstakes on Feb. 4 for a chance to win one grand prize romantic getaway to Church Landing at Mill Falls in Meredith, valued at over $1,100, or one of two second prize restaurant gift certificates valued at $100 each.
Anniversary celebrations kicked off in January with in-branch raffles for commemorative tumblers as a well as several chances to win winter getaways to local attractions. The bank will host an array of events and contests throughout the year to honor the 150-year milestone.
“We have several gifts and surprises open to any and all community members who wish to celebrate our anniversary with us,” said Rick Wyman, president of MVSB. “Service and giving back was a founding principle, and we are proud to uphold this tradition. Although we cherish our long and rich heritage, we see ourselves as 150 years young. We will continue to uncover more opportunities to serve customers and our communities over the next 150 years.”
To participate in MVSB’s 150th Anniversary Sweetheart Sweepstakes, participants must post a wedding photo in the comments section of the Bank’s official 150th Anniversary Sweetheart Facebook post between Feb. 4-13. Winners will be selected at random by the bank’s anniversary committee. To enter, visit www.facebook.com/MeredithVillageSavingsBank.
The grand prize getaway includes a two-night Romance at the Lake package for Church Landing and gift certificates to Hermit Woods Winery, Lee’s Candy Kitchen, and Lakeside Deli and Grille in Meredith. Full contest rules can be found by visiting mvsb.com/150AnniversarySweetheartSweepstakes. Two second prize winners will each receive a $100 gift certificate to their choice of restaurant group, Common Man, Magic Foods or Portsmouth A La Carte.
For more information about Meredith Village Savings Bank, call 800-922-6872, or visit mvsb.com.
