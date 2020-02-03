MEREDITH — Susan Cerutti, executive director of the Meredith Area Chamber of Commerce, recently shared her plans for retirement. Cerutti plans to retire from her position effective Feb. 28.
"Sue has been the driving force behind the success of the Meredith chamber for 35 years," said Julie Hayward, board president. "The board of directors is working together with Sue to make the transition to a new executive director as smooth as possible." An event celebrating Cerutti's impact within the Meredith community will be held this summer.
