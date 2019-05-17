CENTER HARBOR — The top three producing agents at Maxfield Real Estate in 2018 are Lisa Merrill, Bronwen Donnelly, and Becky Whitcher.
Merrill, with more than $18 million in sales, has been helping people buy and sell real estate in the Lakes Region for almost 20 years. She specializes in waterfront homes and unique properties. She currently lives with her family on Lake Winnipesaukee.
Donnelly, with more than $8 million in sales, is a native to Meredith and has been selling real estate for 14 years. She works with both buyers and sellers, and enjoys assisting families relocating to the area. She still lives in Meredith with her family.
Becky Whitcher, with more than $5 million in sales, has been a multi-million dollar producing REALTOR since 2000. She specializes in residential and waterfront sales throughout the greater Lakes Region. More than 90% of her annual business comes from her expanding network of clients and referrals.
Chip and Tina Maxfield express their thanks to these three agents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.