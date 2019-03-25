LACONIA — The Lakes Region General Hospital Auxiliary recently held their annual meeting, highlighting the group's 2018 accomplishments, the induction of a new president and officers, and contributions to priority projects at LRGHealthcare.
In 2018, the Lakes Region General Hospital Auxiliary donated more than $60,000 to support LRGH. The auxiliary raises money through the annual Fall Craft Fair, Tree of Love, raffles and year-round work of the LRGH Auxiliary Gift Shop, located at LRGH.
“The Auxiliary is vital to our commitment to strengthen the wellbeing of the community,” said LRGHealthcare Director of Communications Sandy Marshall. “We are so grateful to all of our volunteers for their dedication and continued support.
Auxiliary President Nancy Paterno passed the gavel to incoming President Paulette Adams, and Adams welcomed Nancy Morrill as incoming Vice President. Don Lockwood will continue serving as treasurer, and James Rowe has accepted the role of assistant treasurer. Barbara Tuttle and Barbara Rowe were elected as recording and corresponding secretaries, respectively. Auxiliary board officers thanked directors Nancy Paterno, Sue Dalton, Kathy Collins, Pam Patenaude, Patty Rice and David White for their continued service. Former Auxiliary President Ernie Bolduc was voted to director emeritus.
“I am honored to accept the role of LRGH Auxiliary President. I want to thank Nancy Paterno for her ten years of remarkable leadership; she is certainly leaving some big shoes to fill,” said Adams. “I am committed to continue building upon the legacy of the LRGH Auxiliary in support of Lakes Region General Hospital.”
In addition to board changes, the auxiliary presented a check for $50,000 to the LRGH ReimaginED Capital Campaign to renovate the LRGH emergency room.
For more information about the LRGH Auxiliary, visit their Facebook page, or call 603-524-3211, ext. 3663.
