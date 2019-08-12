LACONIA — Jim Hamel has joined Lakes Region Community Services as the new vice president of development. He will succeed Joanne Piper Lang who is retiring. Lang was with LRCS since 2012, having started the development program.
Hamel earned his bachelor’s degree at Plymouth State College and a master’s degree from the University of South Carolina, and comes to LRCS with a broad background in fundraising, nonprofit management. He was a private business owner and entrepreneur who got his start in development at Boston Community Capital in the '90s, later taking a similar role as director of investor relations at the New Hampshire Community Loan Fund. He then led the New England office of Youth Venture, based in Washington D.C., and later was executive director of the Franklin Opera House. Hamel operated the Meredith Allstate Insurance office, and worked on several local real estate investment projects.
“I have such an appreciation and respect for the work of nonprofits as part of the fabric of the communities we live in," said Hamel, "and it’s a real privilege to again work in a role that fuels and strengthens the work they do. LRCS is particularly impressive in the scope of its work and impact, and I’m excited to help facilitate how the community can express its value for inclusiveness, dignity, and opportunity for all of our citizens.”
Hamel will support LRCS’ traditional fundraising activities, including the signature event Lakes Region Uncorked, as well as focusing on the launch and evolution of the Legacy Society. The society recognizes the philanthropic leadership and vision of donors that commit support to LRCS by including it in their will or other estate planning.
