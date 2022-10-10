LACONIA — Culinary students at Lakes Region Community College will sharpen their skills and aim to please the tastebuds of their patrons at the Community Table, a new on-campus restaurant. Students will gain hands-on experience in food service and restaurant management including hosting, serving, menu creation, and made-from-scratch cooking to further prepare them with job-ready skills in their chosen profession. The Community Table opens to the community for lunch at 11:30 a.m. on Thursdays beginning Oct. 13.
“Culinary is a hands-on career that is refined with practice,” said Kayla Harper, culinary arts professor, LRCC alumnus, and 17-year veteran chef. “We are excited to open the Community Table to provide our students with the opportunity to implement what they’ve been learning and give them the chance to feel what it is like to work in the industry. We have been preparing recipes for weeks and cannot wait to showcase our Culinary Arts and Pastry Arts programs within the community.”
Each semester the Community Table will feature hand-made culinary creations from one of three courses — classical cuisine, worldwide cuisine or U.S. regional cuisine — with a weekly rotating menu. This fall, the Community Table will highlight the classical cuisine course which explores French fare including terminology, preparation and ingredients. The restaurant, which can serve up to 50 guests, will cross-utilize items prepared by other classes including bread and a la carte dessert offerings prepared by pastry arts students.
“Joining the culinary arts program here at LRCC has been beneficial not only in my culinary career but in my everyday life and I am looking forward to using what I have learned at the Community Table,” said Madison Damon of Pembroke, Massachusetts. “The college has provided me with the knowledge and skills to better myself as a chef and new friendships with the most amazing students, staff and community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.