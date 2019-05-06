BRIDGEWATER — Third-grader Brenden St. Amour of the Bridgewater-Hebron Village School won the Grade 3 Fun and Leisure Time Award for his invention, The Ski-Bike, during the 2019 Northern New England Regional Invention Convention, sponsored by the Academy of Applied Science’s Young Inventors’ Program®.
To qualify for the regional event, students in kindergarten through Grade 12 competed at their local schools or enrichment programs focused on STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) to win slots on the regional level.
Young inventors competed for 87 grade-level and specialty awards presented by judges from the area’s technology, manufacturing, and health industries who also champion the program’s approach to learning.
This year’s keynote speaker and veteran judge, Mike Morris, CEO for Topcoder and Global Head of Crowdsourcing for Wipro explained, “The Young Inventors Program empowers students to explore STEM, as well as their creative abilities as inventors and global citizens searching for the best way to solve a problem. Topcoder shares that passion for innovation and the inventions each year always impress. We’re honored to support communities throughout the region to advance STEM and life skills that will prepare students to excel in the future.”
The Academy of Applied Science provides support and program materials to schools and programs at no cost through donors, including the lead sponsor, Fidelity Investment, and regional convention host Southern New Hampshire University.
For more information, visit their website: www.aas-world.org/yip.
