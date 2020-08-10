MEREDITH — Financial Advisor Devon Sullivan of Edward Jones has achieved the professional designation of chartered retirement planning counselor.
Sullivan successfully completed the CRPC professional education program from the College for Financial Planning in Denver. Those who complete the program, pass a final exam, and sign a code of ethics and disclosure form, earn the designation.
The advanced training program focuses on pre- and post-retirement needs. Study topics include principles of retirement planning, sources of retirement income, employer-sponsored plans, deferred compensation plans, plan distributions, investment strategies during retirement and planning for incapacity, disability and long-term care.
