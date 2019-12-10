MEREDITH — The Meredith Area Chamber of Commerce and Lamprey Real Estate Associates invite members of the local business community to a Holiday Business After Hours event on Thursday, Dec. 12, 4-6:30 p.m. To be held at the office of Lamprey Real Estate Associates on Route 25 in Center Harbor, the event is open to all in the Lakes Region business community. Come enjoy holiday food, spirits, and networking, and help Lamprey Real Estate kick off their Diamond Jubilee Celebration. For more information, contact the chamber at info@meredithareachamber.com, or visit www.meredithareachamber.com.
