MEREDITH — Agents from the Keller Williams Lakes and Mountains Office donated enough needed items to fill 55 backpacks to be contributed to the local Division for Children, Youth and Families.
The Keller Williams agents spent six weeks gathering items such as diapers, wipes, clothing, books, toothbrushes, and backpacks. They came together on one day to fill the backpacks with the items. Joining the effort were sponsors from Red Door Title and Hiller Orthodontics. The effort was led by Erika Sakin, director of growth and development, and at least 25 agents participated. This was done as part of the Keller Williams Cares Program. For more information, visit www.kwcares.org.
