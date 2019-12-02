TILTON — Tanger Outlets hosted the grand opening of Kate Spare New York Nov. 15. The 2,700-square-foot store is located in suite 106, next to Brooks Brothers Factory Store. The store carries an assortment of handbags, apparel, footwear, jewelry, and technology accessories.
“We are pleased to welcome Kate Spade New York to Tanger Outlets as it’s been a popular request from our guests,” said Eric Proulx, general manager.
The store operates Monday-Saturday, 9 a.m.-9 p.m., and Sunday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. For more information, visit TangerOutlets.com/Tilton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.