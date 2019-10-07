LACONIA — The Irwin Automotive Group will sport pink uniforms in the first half of October to support Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
Irwin employees will join people across the country who support the fight for a cure. The goal is to get as many people as possible involved in raising awareness for breast cancer research.
“This is a cause near and dear to our hearts and it is critical that we all take part in any way that we can,” said Chris Irwin, vice president of the Irwin Automotive Group. “We have had several members of our Irwin family who have bravely fought this dreadful disease and I have witnessed the devastating effects as well. We know that cancer just doesn’t affect those diagnosed or survivors but all those who love them and are rooting for them.”
Breast cancer is the second leading cause of cancer-related death in the country. Irwin’s annual pink employee uniform will help to spread awareness about the disease and encourage community members to raise funds for the American Cancer Society.
