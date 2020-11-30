LACONIA — The Irwin Automotive Group, which has been a staple and integral part of the Lake Region community for almost 70 years, is growing again. The premier auto group has added 10,000 square feet with an additional 15 service bays to their completely renovated service center at the Irwin Toyota/Ford/Lincoln location at 59 Bisson Ave in Laconia.
The expansion of the maintenance and service facilities will increase quality and will reduce scheduling and wait times for oil changes, repairs, and general service. This will also increase its daily service capacity by 30% a day.
“We have so many great loyal customers and are thrilled to make this investment to give them the most convenient and best experience we can," said Chris Irwin, vice president of the Irwin Automotive Group.
By April of 2021, you will be able to experience one of the fastest, most cutting edge and technologically advanced service departments in your community. Rest assured, during construction the Irwin Automotive Groups service department will be operating at full speed to ensure that wait times are low and service is done with the expertise and care you can count on.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.