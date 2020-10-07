LACONIA — In support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the Irwin Automotive Group will wear pink uniforms in October.
Breast cancer awareness efforts are a health initiative that all Irwin Automotive Group employees take seriously. As advocates for a cure, their goal is to build awareness and raise. Pink is the theme color of breast cancer awareness, and Irwin employees will join the hundreds of thousands of people across the country who support the fight for a cure. The goal is to get as many people as possible involved in raising awareness for breast cancer research.
“We strive to do anything we can do to bring awareness about this issue that has affected so many people throughout the world and in our community,” said Chris Irwin, vice president of Irwin Automotive Group. “We have had several members of our Irwin family who have bravely fought this dreadful disease so I have personally witnessed the devastating effects. We know that cancer just doesn’t affect those diagnosed or the survivors but also all those who love them, care for them and are rooting for them.”
Irwin’s annual pink employee uniform will help to spread awareness about the disease and encourage community members to raise funds for the American Cancer Society.
