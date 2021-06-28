GILFORD — Hynes Communications announced Grace Shoemaker as the firm’s newest company public affairs intern. Shoemaker will be responsible for various writing and research projects for the firm’s array of clients, which include federal, region, and multi-state advocacy campaigns. She will also spearhead internal communications for the firm.
“Grace is a smart and incredibly hardworking young professional who brings a fresh outlook and new ideas to the firm,” said Patrick Hynes, founder of Hynes Communications. Shoemaker is a political science major at Franciscan University of Steubenville in Ohio. She spends her summers working in her native Lakes Region. The graduate of Gilford High School intends to apply to law school once she earns her undergraduate degree in May of 2023. She is dedicated and committed to helping the company grow and flourish. “I’m thrilled to be working with Hynes Communications, exploring new opportunities for growth, and assisting the company service its top-shelf clients,” Shoemaker said.
