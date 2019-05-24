MEREDITH — HarborOne Mortgage welcomes Christina Kennedy to their Lakes Region branch office, 92 Main St.
Branch manager Jen McCall said, “Christina has a remarkable enthusiasm for learning and a strong desire to provide outstanding service to her customers. We are fortunate to have her as part of our team.”
Originally from Watertown, Massachusetts, Kennedy has been a Meredith resident for over 20 years, where she now resides with her husband, Sean, and two young daughters. She enjoys snowboarding and ice skating, and spending time with family on the lake.
Many will recognize Kennedy as the manager of the Waterfall Cafe in the Mill Falls Marketplace. She is looking forward to her new position as a loan originator.
