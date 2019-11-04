MEREDITH — The Greater Meredith Program’s board of directors appointed Michelle Brown as executive director. She replaced Liz Lapham, who retired, effective Nov. 1.
A graduate of Nichols College with a bachelor of arts in business administration, Brown served as marketing manager at Mill Falls at the Lake and executive assistant for Meredith Bay Corporation. Chris Kelly, GMP president, said he is pleased to welcome Brown, who is proactive and accustomed to managing projects.
Brown will manage the daily operations of the GMP and have responsibility for coordinating the implementation of GMP policies and projects.
Brown, her husband and twin daughters live in Meredith where she has been active as board president of Kidworks Learning Center, a board member of the Meredith Area Chamber of Commerce and a volunteer with the New Hampshire Make a Wish Foundation.
For more information about the Greater Meredith Program, call 603-279-9015, email gmp@greatermeredith.org or visit www.greatermeredith.org.
