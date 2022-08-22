Mark W. Wilson

Mark W. Wilson

FRANKLIN — Franklin Savings Bank welcomes Mark W. Wilson as VP, credit manager within its commercial credit department. He brings over nine years of experience in credit analysis along with 27 years of banking experience, primarily in accounting to his role.

In his newly created position, Wilson will manage and collaborate with a staff of credit analysts in the underwriting, administration, and maintenance of the bank’s commercial loan portfolio in adherence to loan policy. Other responsibilities will include maintenance of commercial client files, timely and efficient underwriting of assigned customer/prospect credit requests, management of a comprehensive tracking system, as well as ensure the safety and soundness of the bank’s commercial loan portfolio.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.