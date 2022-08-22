FRANKLIN — Franklin Savings Bank welcomes Mark W. Wilson as VP, credit manager within its commercial credit department. He brings over nine years of experience in credit analysis along with 27 years of banking experience, primarily in accounting to his role.
In his newly created position, Wilson will manage and collaborate with a staff of credit analysts in the underwriting, administration, and maintenance of the bank’s commercial loan portfolio in adherence to loan policy. Other responsibilities will include maintenance of commercial client files, timely and efficient underwriting of assigned customer/prospect credit requests, management of a comprehensive tracking system, as well as ensure the safety and soundness of the bank’s commercial loan portfolio.
“We are pleased to welcome Mark to our credit team in the commercial lending area,” said Jim Dubois, SVP, senior loan officer. “His extensive background in underwriting loans in addition to evaluating more critical and complicated credit facilities will be a tremendous benefit to our commercial lending team. We are glad to have him on board.”
Prior to joining the bank, Wilson was a senior commercial credit Analyst in the large loan division with Bangor Savings Bank based in Concord. Before that he held positions in credit administration and accounting at Merrimack County Savings Bank and Citizens Bank.
Wilson has an associate’s degree in business management. Locally, he served on the board of directors and was chair of the finance committee for the Capital Region Food Program; worked on the United Way Allocations Committee; and was a participant in junior achievement with elementary school students.
“I am grateful for the opportunity to join such a well-respected community bank that is active and supportive within the communities it serves. I look forward to fostering long-term relationships with the bank’s employees as well as its existing and prospective commercial customers,” commented Mark.
A resident of Penacook, Wilson enjoys raising Great Dane dogs, hiking and spending time with his family — his biggest joy.
