FRANKLIN — Five employees were recognized with a Vision Award during Franklin Savings Bank’s recent employee recognition event. The award is presented each year to individuals who make a difference with their customers and co-workers by embodying the bank’s vision. This year’s recipients are Lori-Ann Bolduc, personal banker; Tabitha Gerry, senior project manager; Katie Hoyt, customer contact center representative; Nicole Rea, branch manager; and William Valley, maintenance technician.
“It gives me great pleasure to recognize Lori, Tab, Katie, Nicole and Bill as this year’s recipients of our annual Vision Award,” commented Carol Laro, senior vice-president, human resources officer. “They truly demonstrate their commitment to being the very best at what they do, each and every day. Their dedication has a meaningful impact on the success of the bank and the lives of our customers.”
Bolduc was honored for her positive attitude, customer service skills, problem solving abilities, and genuine interest in wanting to help others. She always volunteers to either stay late or come in early to ensure adequate staff coverage for her office.
Gerry was recognized for her leadership, knowledge of banking systems, and willingness to provide assistance on other projects as needed. She never hesitates to stay after hours or come in on weekends to perform necessary maintenance or upgrades to minimize the impact on customers and employees.
Hoyt received an award for consistently living by the bank’s pledge of excellence in her approach to assisting every customer with whom she interacts. She treats her customers with respect and kindness and works hard to deliver each one with a great experience.
Rea was honored for her leadership, extraordinary attitude, and volunteerism. She consistently exhibits the qualities of a leader and exemplifies the bank’s pledge of excellence. She is always positive and fosters an environment in which her team feels engaged, supported, and enjoys coming to work each and every day.
Valley was recognized for his outstanding attitude, willingness to help others, and responsiveness to completing projects. He is always eager to tackle any type of project for his co-workers. He’s conscientious about his work and takes great pride in maintaining the appearance of our offices to leave a lasting impression.
To learn more about Franklin Savings Bank, call 800-372-4445, or visit www.fsbnh.bank. Follow the bank on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.