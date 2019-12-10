PLYMOUTH — Speare Primary Care recently welcomed Dr. Theodore "Ted" Capron to the practice at 103 Boulder Point.
Board-certified in family practice medicine, Capron has more than 35 years of medical experience, many as a family physician in Meredith for over 20 years. After relocating out of state in 2017, he and his wife have moved back to New Hampshire. “We love being in New Hampshire again,” said Capron, who enjoys a variety of outdoor activities.
Capron has special interests in end-of-life care, bioethics, and electronic health records, but gets his greatest fulfillment from his relationships with patients. “It is great to see patients again and get to know them on a first name basis,” he said.
Capron worked with Speare two years ago while participating in selection, implementation, and provider training for a new electronic health record shared by Speare and Lakes Region General Healthcare. “I learned a lot about Speare in that process and was always impressed by the leadership,” said Capron. “I knew I was coming to a quality place and not the unknown.”
Capron is accepting new patients. Call 603-536-1881 to schedule an appointment.
For more information about Speare Memorial Hospital, visit www.spearehospital.com.
