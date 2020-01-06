CONCORD — Concord Hospital nursing supervisor and Intensive Care Unit nurse Carolyn Peterson-Henry has received the DAISY Award, which recognizes excellence in nursing.
“I was extremely shocked,” said Peterson-Henry, who was nominated by the widow of a patient she helped care for last spring.
The award is presented to nurses around the world who are nominated by patients, patients’ families or hospital colleagues.
In a letter to Concord Hospital, Crystal Proulx of Bow said Peterson-Henry was “like an earth angel” caring for her husband, Ron, and his family.
“All day long, she treated Ron with respect and dignity,” Proulx wrote. “She showed such great compassion for a dying person at the end of his life. She really took care of everyone that was present during Ron’s final hours.”
Peterson-Henry has been a nurse for 14 years, and at Concord Hospital for 11, starting in the ICU and now working there as a per diem nurse in addition to her nursing supervisor/educator duties.
She received a DAISY certificate, a pin, and a statuette representing the bond between nurses and patients.
Mark and Bonnie Barnes established the DAISY Award in 1999 after their son, Patrick, died in Seattle from complications from an auto-immune disease. The couple was touched by the care and compassion of Patrick’s nurses and created a foundation to recognize the “super-human work nurses do for patients and families every day.”
Peterson-Henry said nurses provide care and comfort, without expecting a reward.
“For Crystal, it was an honor to be able to be there for her,” she said. “It’s what you get into health care for: to take care of people.”
