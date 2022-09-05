LACONIA — Bank of New Hampshire has promoted Christopher Walkley to senior VP — commercial banker/team leader.
Chris joined Bank of New Hampshire in October 2011 as a junior credit analyst. In a short time, Chris progressed to the role of credit analyst and gained valuable experience prior to becoming a commercial banking officer.
In this role, Chris will be responsible for managing a sizable loan portfolio and for supervising designated commercial bankers, providing existing/prospective customers with detailed information regarding the benefits of BNH commercial loan products and services, and building strong, professional relationships with existing and prospective customers through providing quality service and becoming a trusted resource for customers.
“Chris has been an integral part of the commercial banking team at BNH for many years. His dedication to his clients, community, and the bank is unsurpassed. I look forward him continuing to make an outsized contribution to our success in this new leadership role,” said Ross Bartlett, executive VP, chief commercial banking & risk officer for Bank of New Hampshire.
Chris can be reached in the Laconia office located at 62 Pleasant St., via phone at 603-527-3257 or by e-mail at walkley@banknh.com.
