LACONIA — Celebrate Laconia has appointed of three new members to its board of directors.
Joining the organization are Leia Fabian, senior bank services representative at Bank of New Hampshire; Warren Clement, sales associate at ReMax Bayside Weeks Commercial; and Jaylene Bengtson, professor of art education at Plymouth State University.
"I love Laconia's beaches and the downtown. I love meeting new people and showing them my city. I have many ties to the Belknap Mill and its society. My grandmother was a trustee, and my uncle was a tour guide for the local elementary schools every spring." says Fabian "I celebrate Laconia because I love the people, and the old buildings, and all its history. I have great memories of seeing movies at the Colonial, and shopping for my new school bag at O'Shea's. I was a library page when I 14 and knew that I never wanted to live anywhere else."
Warren and his wife, Martha, are former owners of the Sundial Shops and were very pleased to have spent 37 years in the retail business. Clement "likes the positive approach the group brings and wants to be part of it."
As a long-time resident of Laconia, Bengtson "loves its central location within NH, its rich historical significance as an industrial center, its small-town feel, and of course, the beautiful lakes and mountains that surround it."
To get involved or learn more, contact connect@celebratelaconia.org.
