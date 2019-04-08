CONCORD — CATCH Neighborhood Housing has received a grant of $20,000 from the Lincoln Financial Foundation in support of their collaborative housing education program, HOMEteam.
Created in 2014, HOMEteam is a partnership between CATCH, NeighborWorks Southern New Hampshire, and later Lakes Region Community Developers, to provide residents throughout New Hampshire with tools and education for purchasing, renting, and maintaining a home. HOMEteam offers high-quality workshops like first-time homebuyer and financial capabilities seminars, one-on-one counseling, and other resources to help buyers and renters.
“We are so grateful for the continued support of the Lincoln Financial Foundation,” said CATCH President Rosemary M. Heard. “Lincoln has been a significant supporter of HOMEteam since its inception, and we are so thankful for our great relationship with them and their continued generous support. This critical funding helps families across the state get the information they need to make good decisions when it comes to finances and homeownership. Lincoln’s increased support will help us grow these programs so more families can develop skills to make informed financial decisions and better their lives, and for that we are so grateful!”
For more information about CATCH Neighborhood Housing, call 603-225-8835, or visit www.catchhousing.org.
To learn more about renting a CATCH property, visit www.alliancenh.com.
For more information about HOMEteam programs, visit www.hometeamnh.org.
