NORTHFIELD — Spaulding Youth Center presented its most recent Spaulding Spirit Award to Carol Sanborn, quality improvement coordinator at the facility.
The peer-nominated recognition is presented at each quarterly staff meeting. Among numerous compelling nominations, colleagues described Sanborn as a real go-getter, a visionary with a soft heart, positive and cheerful, creative and wise, a great problem-solver, and the ultimate team player.
Her nomination also included admiration for her knowledge and experience — 34 years and counting.
Sanborn joined Spaulding as a residential counselor in the organization’s Lambert residence hall. After two years in a residential role, Sanborn accepted the position of secretary in Spaulding’s program office. She stayed in that position for 18 years before transferring to a school secretary role. In 2005, Sanborn assumed a newly created recruiting and licensing specialist position for Spaulding’s Individual Service Option foster care program. She worked in that role for more than 10 years before accepting the title of quality improvement coordinator.
Sanborn is responsible for ensuring that Spaulding Youth Center has the policies and procedures in place to qualify for accreditation by the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities International.
Sanborn established a significant connection with Spaulding students and staff members at the onset of her career and has been an integral part of the organization ever since. She even serves as a guardian for a child, now grown, who was previously enrolled in Spaulding’s program. Sanborn identifies the development of Spaulding’s community-based program as one of the most pivotal moments in the organization’s history.
“Carol has been a vital member of our staff and organization for the past 34 years,” said Susan C. Ryan, president and chief executive officer of Spaulding Youth Center. “Her dedication to our students, families, foster children and staff members is truly inspiring. Carol continues to tackle new positions with enthusiasm and determination. This peer recognition is truly well-deserved.”
Sanborn was born and raised in Manchester. In her spare time, she enjoys riding motorcycles with her husband of 32 years, and spending time with her children and grandchildren.
