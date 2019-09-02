LACONIA — Since 2008, more than $100,000 has been raised to benefit patients receiving care in the Anderson Ganong Cancer Center at LRGHealthcare.
Funds raised from the Brenda’s Ride event will help with patients’ unanticipated needs to improve quality of life during treatment. Proceeds from the event have traditionally been used to assist oncology patients at LRGH in a number of ways, to help lighten the financial burden.
Funds are designated to help with co-pays for ports to receive drugs, assist with co-pays for prosthetics; and to purchase gas cards and cab vouchers to get patients to appointments. In some special cases, furniture was purchased for terminally-ill patients who could no longer sleep in a traditional bed.
The fund has also allowed LRGHealthcare staff to provide treatment for Anderson Ganong Cancer Center patients who cannot afford care.
