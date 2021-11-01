LACONIA — Belknap Landscape Company purchased $20,000 in New Hampshire business tax credits to support the redevelopment of the Gale School in Belmont. The project will transform the historic schoolhouse into a community facility that will include a new early learning center operated by the Boys & Girls Club and a new program center operated by Lakes Region Community Services.
“We are happy to lend our support to the Gale School Project,” said Hayden McLaughlin, Principal of Belknap Landscape Company. “It will be exciting to see the building brought back to life and serving kids and families again. What a great asset this will be to the community.”
“We are so grateful to Belknap Landscape Company for their support,” said Carmen Lorentz, executive director of Lakes Region Community Developers, the developer of the project. “We can’t do this project without the support of our local business community.”
Construction on the Gale School could begin as early as summer 2022, if fundraising is successful. LRCD must sell $496,000 more in tax credits to move ahead with construction. Businesses interested in purchasing tax credits for the Gale School project should contact Carmen Lorentz at LRCD by calling 603-524-0747, ext 110.
