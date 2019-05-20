LACONIA — The Belknap Economic Development Council has announced the addition of three new members to the board of directors: Bill Bald, president of Melcher and Prescott Insurance; Dr. Larissa Baia, president of Lakes Region Community College; and Jeanie Forrester, Tilton Town Administrator and Meredith selectman.
Chris Kelly, owner of ReMax Bayside Realty, will serve a second year as chair of the board of directors.
William Bald has more than 30 years' experience in the insurance arena, with a focus in healthcare and employee benefits insurance. He is a member of United Benefit Advisors and sits on multiple insurance company advisory boards. He also holds memberships in several area nonprofit organizations.
Baía brings more than 15 years of higher education experience to her daily work as president of Lakes Region Community College. She serves on a variety of local and regional committees and boards with professional interests in the areas of student success, mental health, immigrant and refugee advocacy and internationalization of the curriculum.
Prior to serving as a selectman and Tilton town administrator, Forrester served in the New Hampshire Senate, representing District 2, from 2010-16. She has a background in economic development and business and serves on multiple boards and committees. She and her husband own an environmental technology company and reside in Meredith.
