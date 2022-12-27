LACONIA — Bank of New Hampshire’s Matching Gift campaign centered around Giving Tuesday and powered by Givio’s Charitable Banking platform, raised $50,000 for more than 100 area nonprofits in record time.
The campaign, in recognition of Giving Tuesday, which took place on Nov. 29 this year, was so successful the original goal of a $20,000 match on any donation made through BNH’s digital banking portal, was reached in just a matter of days, prompting BNH to raise the match ceiling to $25,000. The new goal was reached just a few days later — a remarkable 26 days before the Dec. 31 deadline.
Givio’s Charitable Banking platform enables BNH customers to donate to all their favorite charities, schools, and religious organizations, directly from their secure and convenient BNH online banking. A banking industry first, Givio enables BNH customers to easily track all their charitable donations in one easy, secure place — a true time saver at tax time. Additionally, Givio enables BNH to launch its own fundraising campaigns that they can share and promote to their customers and the community.
Givio is safe and simple to use. BNH customers can search for and easily find their favorite nonprofit organizations, or they can explore various cause categories like animals, disaster relief, education, health and more to discover nonprofits to which they may want to donate. Customers can also bookmark their favorite organizations for easy access to give quickly, anytime inspiration strikes. Among the nonprofits receiving funds from this year’s BNH Giving Tuesday campaign are Gilda’s Club New Hampshire, Claremont Soup Kitchen, Conway Area Humane Society and the Boys and Girls Club of the North Country. Only IRS approved 501c3 organizations are available in the Givio database. As an added benefit, BNH can expand its own community impact efforts by not only allowing customers to easily donate to all their favorite causes, but by being able to launch and promote matching gift campaigns to customers, driving campaign participation.
For more information on the BNH Givio program, contact Eric Carter, senior VP - digital solutions and innovation officer at ericcarter@banknh.com.
