ROCHESTER — Atlantic Broadband now offers the availability of hosted voice for businesses across iNew Hampshire and Maine. This service introduces more than 40 enterprise class phone features to regional businesses for a flexible and scalable communications solution.
Hosted voice communications and features are delivered over a dedicated connection with network redundancy for optimal performance, security and reliability. It lives in a data center, rather than on-site, for ease of operation and streamlined maintenance with little to no capital cost. The end result is a communications service with unprecedented levels of flexibility and capability to support businesses with five to 500 employees.
“Many companies today face challenges related to their communications systems, including the ability to scale and offer customers an expert level of service at a reasonable price-point,” said Ed Merrill, general manager for New Hampshire and Maine. “Atlantic Broadband’s Hosted Voice wholly-managed service reduces these barriers with smart software and cloud technology to help drive increased efficiencies, enhanced revenue growth and improved customer service for businesses, no matter the industry.”
To find out more about hosted voice and Atlantic Broadband, visit atlanticbb.com.
