MEREDITH — Extreme Clean Touch Free Car Wash, located at 329 Daniel Webster Highway, was just sold to new owners, Meredith residents Adam and Jen Mailloux. Located just north of the lights on Route 3, Extreme Clean Touch Free Car Wash has built a reputation for getting cars and trucks clean.
“We are extremely excited to start this new chapter and to have the opportunity to purchase this business in our own community," said Adam.
The Extreme Clean Touch Free Car Wash commercial business was listed for sale by Sandy Mucci of The Xavier Group and was sold by Mark Ashley of Lake & Island Properties. Both groups are with Keller Williams Lakes & Mountains, 66 Route 25. To reach Mucci, email Smucci@kw.com or call 603-630-5710. Ashley can be reached at Markashley@kw.com or 603-998-0780.
For more information about Keller Williams Realty Inc., contact Erika Sakin, manager, at erika.sakin@kw.com or 603-254-3321. Each office is independently owned and operated.
