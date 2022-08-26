You’re out enjoying another beautiful day on your boat when you begin to notice some scum accumulating just above the waterline on your boat. Of course, we want our boats to be shiny and clean, so naturally one feels the urge to get scrubbin’. It’s already in the water, just add a little bit of soap and “boom”; scum is no more. It’s so easy, but for one thing, it’s illegal, and secondly, it comes at a cost that you might not immediately see.

When washing your boat, it’s important to take it out and away from the lake to avoid runoff of cleaner into our beloved Lake Winnipesaukee. Some cleaning agents present risks to human health as well as the environment. Soaps that run into the lake can increase nutrient pollution, including phosphorus or ammonia, resulting in algae blooms or oxygen depletion. Other cleaning products can be toxic to aquatic organisms and result in increased fish deaths. We all want to be friends to our lake, so it may seem like a safe compromise to buy and use cleaners labeled “natural”, implying that they are environmentally friendly. Unfortunately, “natural” is not the same as “non-toxic”, and there are no federal regulations that set standards for “natural” products.

