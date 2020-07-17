• You don’t have to be a great swimmer to dive, but it’s better if you are.
• When diving, you cannot breathe through your nose. “You have a regulator in your mouth, and breathing is totally different than above water,” Swain said.
• Visibility won’t be great. “The deeper you go, the less light there’s going to be, so your vision is going to change,” he said. “Typically, in the lake, you can see 15 feet in front of you. When you go deeper, that visibility lessens.”
• Swain added with a laugh, “If you’re afraid of fish, it’s probably not for you.”
Tips for new divers
• Never dive alone.
• Never hold your breath. Said Swain, “You want to always keep breathing in and out slowly but fully, and the reason for that is as you dive, and as you dive deeper, the pressure on your body increases. If you’re at 15 feet, and you took a breath and rose to the surface, your lungs would explode. You always have to keep breathing.”
• Learn to easily clear your ears. As McKenna learned, there is a lot of pressure on a person’s ears—if you don’t clear them. “You have to use a technique to make the pressure inside your ear equal to the pressure of the water as you go deeper. Otherwise you won’t be able to continue.”
• Never dive with a cold. Swain said the congestion will prevent you from being able to clear your ears.
Learn more
• Join www.winnipesaukee.com and choose the diving forum to hear conversations between divers.
• United Divers of New Hampshire in Manchester is the only diving club in the state. Members dive together.
