HOLDERNESS — Join LRCC member April on Saturday, Sept. 18 from 8 to 10 a.m. for an early morning group paddle around Moon and Bowman islands. Depart from the Squam Lakes Association headquarters, 534 U.S. Route 3, and take a snack and swim break at Sunset Rock on Bowman Island.
All ages and experiences levels are welcome, and minors must be accompanied by an adult. Participants must be able to kayak for an hour and a half. Bring water, snacks, and weather-appropriate clothing including water shoes and swimsuit. Canoes, kayaks, paddles, and life jackets will be provided, or bring them if preferred.
Registration is limited to 10 people. Register by Friday, Sept. 17, by visiting squamlakes.org. For more information, call 603-968-7336.
