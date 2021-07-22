MOULTONBOROUGH — On June 15th, biologists from the Loon Preservation Committee rescued a lead poisoned loon from Mascoma Lake in Enfield. After a night of routine capture work during which the loon and its mate were banded and blood samples were taken, a lead test on the male loon's blood revealed dangerously elevated lead levels, and the group returned to recapture him for treatment. The loon was transported to Wings of the Dawn Wildlife Rehabilitation, and after a radiograph revealed a lead object in its gizzard, was transported to the Tufts Wildlife Clinic in Grafton, MA for a procedure to remove the object.
“This was a rare instance where we were able to detect the problem early on,” said Harry Vogel, Senior Biologist and Executive Director of the Loon Preservation Committee. “Normally, lead poisoned loons aren’t rescued until it is too late because they don’t start showing behavioral signs of lead poisoning until their lead levels are fatally high. In this case, our banding efforts allowed us to discover the problem early and take action.” The loon has since had the lead object removed, and its blood lead levels are trending downward; however, it still faces an uncertain future. “This loon has been through a lot in the last few days. Its recovery is not assured, but we are hopeful,” Vogel said.
This is the second case of lead poisoning in a New Hampshire loon this year. In late May, LPC biologists captured a loon on White Lake in Tamworth that had fatally high levels of lead in its blood. That loon did not survive.
Since 2018 LPC, New Hampshire Fish and Game Department (NHFG), and several local fishing retailers have teamed up to address continuing loon deaths from lead poisoning in New Hampshire by buying back lead fishing tackle known to poison loons. Those with eligible tackle—lead sinkers and lead-headed jigs weighing one ounce or less, the tackle that is most commonly ingested by loons and is banned by New Hampshire state law —can exchange it for a $10 voucher redeemable at participating tackle shops. In addition, the top two turn-ins by weight at each shop will receive prizes of $100 and $50 respectively.
The Lead Tackle Buyback program will run year-round in 2021. In addition to the Buyback, collection receptacles have been installed at several municipal waste transfer stations throughout the state of New Hampshire. Tackle may also be disposed of at select Household Hazardous Waste collection days. For a complete list of participating retailers and other safe lead tackle disposal sites, please visit loonsafe.org.
